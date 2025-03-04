Major Spring/winter storm on the way

A major winter/spring storm is going to move across Wisconsin tomorrow and Wednesday.

This storm will bring all types of weather to Northeast Wisconsin. Over the area tonight and continue into Tuesday morning.

For much of the day on Tuesday expect cloudy skies in a few showers. A large area for him over spread northeast Wisconsin tomorrow evening.

The rain could be heavy, and a few thunderstorms are also possible.

The rain will mix with and then change over to snow Wednesday morning.

The track of the storm and how quickly the rain transitions to snow will play a significant role on how much snow falls across the area.

The system has the potential to produce 6 inches of snow or more… especially northwest of the Fox Valley.

Strong winds behind the system could gust over 50 mph on Wednesday.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. A few showers. Rain develops late. A thunderstorm is possible.

Wednesday: AM rain to mix/snow. Accumulating snow is possible. Winds will gust to around 50 mph.

Thursday: Sun & clouds

Friday: Sun & clouds.

This weekend: Sun & clouds.

