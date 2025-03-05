Major March storm moves away

A major winter/spring storm will move away from Wisconsin tonight.

The storm produced 1-2" of rain across last night. No significant flooding has been reported but a few rivers are nearing flood stage.

8-12" of snow fell across NW Wisconsin. Across N.E.W. totals ranges from a dusting(Lakeshore) to over 6"(well NW of the Fox Valley).

Winds gusted to nearly 50 mph this afternoon.

The gusty winds will continue into the evening & blowing/drifting snow is possible.

High pressure returns on Thursday with sunshine & seasonable temperatures.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine.

Friday: Sun & clouds.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Maybe a few flakes.

This is the weekend that we spring ahead!!