Major changes ahead!!

With sunny skies & lower 70s, today was arguably the nicest Memorial Day on record, or at least in recent memory.

This nice weather is not going to last.

High pressure will push off to the east overnight, allowing our next weather-maker to move in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clouds will return tomorrow with the chance for a few showers.

As the system moves closer on Wednesday, we will see on/off rain or showers. Highs will be 5-10 degrees below normal.

Behind this system, a major change.

After seeing at/below normal high temperatures for almost two weeks, much warmer weather is going to return.

In fact, we could see our first hot weather of the summer next week!!

June & Meteorological summer begin on Sunday.

