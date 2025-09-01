Lovely Labor Day, but a major temp drop is on the horizon

Picture perfect weather today with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another day with sunshine and upper 70s tomorrow, but showers and storms roll in as early as Tuesday night and will continue on Wednesday. Highs reach the mid 60s Wednesday, and then struggle to hit 60 on Thursday. Wrap around showers are expected Friday with highs staying in the low 60s to end the week.
Posted
and last updated
Picture perfect weather today with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another day with sunshine and upper 70s tomorrow, but showers and storms roll in as early as Tuesday night and will continue on Wednesday. Highs reach the mid 60s Wednesday, and then struggle to hit 60 on Thursday. Wrap around showers are expected Friday with highs staying in the low 60s to end the week.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.