Lots of ups & downs on the way

After subzero highs on Saturday, temperatures dramatically warmed up today.

Most locations climbed into the mid/upper 30s.

Today was not the 16th straight day with highs at/below 32 degrees.

This ended the longest streak of sub-freezing temps before December 15th in 82 years!!

Colder weather arrives on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride the next 7 days as the jet stream becomes more volatile.

