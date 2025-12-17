Lots of ups & downs on the way

After subzero highs on Saturday, temperatures dramatically warmed up today.
Most locations climbed into the mid/upper 30s.
Today was not the 16th straight day with highs at/below 32 degrees.
This ended the longest streak of sub-freezing temps before December 15th in 82 years!!
Colder weather arrives on Wednesday.
Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride the next 7 days as the jet stream becomes more volatile.
