Lots of May flowers this year

After a lot of sunshine & warm temps for Wednesday, clouds & cooler conditions returned today.

The area of low pressure that brought clouds & rain to N.E.W. today will continue to impact our weather on Friday.

Gusty winds will be the main issue. Westerly winds will gust 35-45 mph.

Friday: Shower? PM clouds & some sun. Windy.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine & warm. Perhaps a late day shower on Saturday.

Temps will be running 10-20 degrees above normal.

Staying warm next week. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

It will feel like May but on/off April showers & perhaps a few storms will persist.

In fact, there is a threat for thunderstorms & possible severe weather on Tuesday.

Stay tuned.....

