Lots of May flowers this year

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 18:22:28-04

After a lot of sunshine & warm temps for Wednesday, clouds & cooler conditions returned today.
The area of low pressure that brought clouds & rain to N.E.W. today will continue to impact our weather on Friday.
Gusty winds will be the main issue. Westerly winds will gust 35-45 mph.

Friday: Shower? PM clouds & some sun. Windy.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine & warm. Perhaps a late day shower on Saturday.
Temps will be running 10-20 degrees above normal.

Staying warm next week. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.
It will feel like May but on/off April showers & perhaps a few storms will persist.
In fact, there is a threat for thunderstorms & possible severe weather on Tuesday.
Stay tuned.....

