Lots of cold & some snow on the way

The January Thaw continued today.

Temperatures were 15-25 degrees above normal, with many locations in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

It was the 9th straight day with above normal highs & it will be the last.

A strong cold front will push through the area overnight.

On Wednesday, wind chills are expected to drop below zero, with highs struggling to reach 20 degrees.

Winds will gust 35-45 mph at times & a few flurries are possible.

Thursday will be just as cold, followed by some snow & even colder temps next week.

