Lots of 80s, sun & storms

It was another beautiful day across the area! The normal high for this time of year is 73 degrees, and most locations climbed 3 to 6 degrees above that mark.

Along with the warmth came plenty of sunshine, making for another picture-perfect day.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather through the next couple of days. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next weather maker arrives late Thursday, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is currently a marginal risk for severe weather across far northwestern Wisconsin.

Rain chances increase even more on Friday and Saturday. While it's still too early to determine whether any storms will become strong or severe, it's worth noting that June is the peak of tornado season in Wisconsin.

Temperatures will remain above normal through next week, although communities near Lake Michigan will stay a bit cooler.