Lots going on above the weather

It was another warm and humid day across northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures climbed into the lower to mid 80s with dew points were in the upper 60s to mid 70s. We had a mixture of sun, clouds and haze, along with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight, look for a mixture of clouds and stars, muggy conditions. Lows will be in the 60s.

Thursday will be a repeat performance, with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will remain warm and humid, with highs mainly in the lower 80s.

On Friday, we’ll see lots of sunshine, along with cooler conditions and lower humidity. Our chance for showers and thunderstorms returns late Saturday into Sunday.

Any storms that pop up over the next three to five days could have the potential to become severe and produce locally heavy rainfall.