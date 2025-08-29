Looking ahead to a lovely Labor Day Weekend

Starting off on the cool side this morning and it'll be another day with highs mainly in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers are expected midday into early afternoon near Wautoma, Waupaca to Fond du Lac. Drying out and turning sunny for all of Labor Day weekend. Temps warm into the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s Sunday and Monday with a light wind each day. While we stay warm on Tuesday, big changes are on the way for the second half of next week with highs dropping back into the lower 60s by Thursday.