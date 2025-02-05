Little snow & BIG Snow?

Jimmy the Groundhog's forecast is off to a rough start!! He predicted an early spring & yesterday we had our biggest snowfall in 6 weeks!!

With highs in the mid teens today was the coldest day in 2 weeks.

More snow & cold is on the way!!!

A fast-moving system will produce accumulating sow across the area Wednesday night.

The heaviest totals will fall well north of Green Bay.

Wednesday: Thickening clouds. Snow developing after sunset. Dusting to 2"

Thursday: AM snow...PM gusty winds. Winds could gust 40-50 mph.

Friday: Sun & clouds

This weekend: Sturgeon spearing kicks off with the potential for more snow this weekend. We need to

keep an eye on this storm. This storm could be the biggest of the winter & that's not saying much!!

