Lion, llama or lamb?

SW winds & sunshine boosted temps into the 40s/50s on Friday.
Unlike last week, when we had record warmth, we did not break any records on Friday. The record high remains at 70 degrees.
A cold front will usher in much colder weather for Saturday, along with a chance of some light snow.
March arrives this weekend like a llama with lots of sunshine & cold temps.
