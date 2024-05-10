Let there be Northern Lights

After some patchy frost area-wide & a widespread frost north & west of the Fox Valley this morning, we had another great day!!

High temps were in the 60s/70s.....a big change from yesterday's 50s.

We could see our first 80s this weekend.

Mother's Day weekend: It's going to be a half & half weekend. Sun, clouds & a few showers on Saturday.

Sun clouds & a few late-day storms on Sunday. Sunday will be much warmer than Saturday with a gusty SW winds.

Mother's Day Weekend is the unofficial start to the growing season here in N.E.W.. Time to plant those veggies & plants.

Some frost is possible midweek so plants & tender veggies may need to be protected.

Cooler weather returns behind a cold front for Monday & Tuesday but some 70s return later next week.