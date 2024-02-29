Let the leaping begin

After the warmest February day on record yesterday, it was back to winter today!!

The apparent temperature change from yesterday to today was nearly -80 degrees!! 70s to sub-zero wind chills!!

We also picked up some snow. Totals ranged from a dusting to as much as 4.5".

Thursday: Sun, clouds & warmer.

Friday: Mostly sunny & much warmer with 40s/50s.

This weekend: Temps will be way above normal on Saturday & Sunday with lots of sunshine.

There is no end in sight to the "overall" above normal temps.

March begins on Friday. Right now, it's looking like it will come in like a lamb! Stay tuned!!

