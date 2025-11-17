Let it snow! For some of us...

Although Door County received 2-8 inches of snow just over a week ago, most of us only saw flurries.
Areas that had just a few snowflakes last time will have the chance to see much more on Tuesday morning.
A system will move east from the central plains overnight and then pass to our east by tomorrow afternoon.
We will be on the northern edge of it, experiencing a snow/mix.
The highest totals will be west of the Fox Valley, with 1-3 inches possible.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s after the snow, so all of it will melt.
Our next weather system arrives on Thursday, bringing a few rain showers.
