Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain?

The record high today was 55 degrees & it still is. Temperatures were running 15-25 degrees above normal with most locations hitting the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Temps are going to cool down as we head into the weekend but stay above normal.

FRI: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few rain showers after sunset.

SAT: A chance for some light rain or showers.

SUN: Plenty of clouds with kick-off temperatures in the upper 30s. A few sprinkles are possible.

Next week: Seasonable start but quickly warming up again. Winter officially arrives next week but true Wisconsin winter weather is nowhere in sight.

The chances for a Brown Christmas are high!!