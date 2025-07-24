Less humidity, still humid

After highs around 90 degrees & heat index values over 100 degrees on Wednesday, it was quite a bit cooler today.

Thursday featured a mix of sun, clouds & showers. It was still humid with dew points in the 70s.

Winds will switch to the NE overnight. In response, the heat & humidity will be tempered a bit more on Friday.

Our next weather maker will bring a few more showers & storms on Saturday.

Sunday will feature lots of sunshine, heat & humidity! It will be a great day to be at the pool or lake.

On & off thunderstorms return Sunday night & continue into Tuesday.

A big cool down is on the way as we move into August.

There were three NWS confirmed tornadoes from yesterday, near Keshena, Gillett & Oconto.