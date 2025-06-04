Less heat & humidity. More smoke.

After back-to-back days with widespread highs in the 80s, temps were mainly in the 70s today.
After locally heavy rain Tuesday evening today was dry & mostly sunny.
The sunshine was dimmed however as thick smoke once again moved in from Canada.
Air quality & visibility were greatly reduced due to the smoke & it smelled like a campfire for most of the morning.
The weather will be quiet the next couple of days.
There is a slight chance of a shower/storm late Friday.
There will be a much better chance of rain on Sunday & Monday along with cooler temperatures.
