Leaf-peeping or hitting the beach?

A slow-moving area of low pressure will continue to impact out weather through Thursday morning.

Warmer weather returns for the weekend. Another taste of summer is on the way!!

In fact, record highs could fall as we move into October!!

Great weekend for checking out some peak colors popping up around the area.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, highs in the seasonable 60s. A few showers are possible.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, highs near 70. Go Pack!

Friday: Mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend: Highs near 80!! Mostly sunny and dry.

Monday: Mostly sunny & 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & 80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & 80s