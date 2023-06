Wednesday: First day of astronomical summer! Longest day of the year! We'll have even warmer temps with highs in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. Hoping the smoke begins to thin. Cannot rule out 90s into central Wisconsin.

Thursday: even warmer highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine!

This quiet, and hot weather pattern continues into the weekend.

First chance of storms comes into Wisconsin on Sunday.

Next week temperatures will be closer to average.