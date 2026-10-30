Late October Feel Returns Today

Most of the area woke up to chilly weather this morning, as temperatures dropped into the 30s with some patchy frost. But we'll warm up throughout the day, although temperatures won't be quite as warm as they've been over the last several days.

More seasonable weather is on the way today, even though temperatures will still be slightly above average for late October. Highs this afternoon will only reach the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. A light northwesterly wind will help keep temperatures on the cooler side. However, with typical highs this time of year in the low 50s, we'll still be a couple of degrees above average.

Overnight, clouds will gradually increase as winds become lighter. Lows tonight will fall into the low 40s.

Halloween brings mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle during the afternoon. Despite that slight chance of rain, most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s, making for relatively mild weather for trick-or-treating and other Halloween plans.

We'll "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday, so don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before heading to bed! Along with gaining an extra hour of sleep, Sunday also brings a return to warmer weather. Look for highs in the mid-60s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The beautiful weather will continue through the first half of next week, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. A cold front arrives Tuesday night, however, bringing another chance of rain that could linger into Wednesday. Temperatures will also drop back into the mid-50s by the middle of next week.