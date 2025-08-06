Last day of smoky skies, but humidity increases

Air Quality alert runs through noon today, and the smoke will finally exit by sunset. Tomorrow should be the first day in a week without air quality issues! The heat and humidity build back in over the next few days. It'll be feeling like the mid to upper 90s by Friday and Saturday. Daily storm chances return Thursday through the weekend with the heat and humidity in place.
