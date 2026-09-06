Labor Day Is Looking Lovely

Nice and comfortable weather continued this afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Dew points were in the 50s as drier air moved into the area.

The nice weather continues as heading into this evening. Temperatures will start off in the low 70s before sunset, then fall into the mid to low 60s after the sun goes down. This will make for great weather for the Shamrock Series at Lambeau Field this evening.

Tonight will feature temperatures falling into the mid and upper 50s under mostly clear skies. We do have the potential for some patchy fog to develop very early in the pre-dawn hours on Monday, but that should dissipate within a few hours after sunrise.

Labor Day itself looks wonderful. Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, with some spots potentially reaching the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

Our next chance of rain comes Tuesday, with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms have the potential to become strong to severe. There is a marginal risk for severe weather across some of our western counties on Tuesday. This is something we will keep an eye on as we get closer.

Overall, for the next seven days, expect temperatures to remain slightly above average, generally ranging from the mid to upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

