Kwanzaa Kicks-off Sunny and Calm : NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/26/22 AM

Kwanzaa kicks-off today, with sunshine and highs in the teens! With winds out of the north at 10mph, it'll still feel like the single digits both below and above 0° all day today.

By Tuesday, highs hit the 20s and a quick shot of freezing rain and snow head our way, mainly striking the Northwoods and Door Co.

Wednesday will be cloudy and warm, with snow beginning to melt!

40s to possibly even 50s may be reached by Friday overnight... melting snow and re-freezing to ice at night.

Not to mention, a storm is slamming rain, sleet and snow, as we ring in the New Year.