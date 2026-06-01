June arrives like July

As far as weather records are concerned, today marks the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. The normal high is 73 degrees, and most locations were 5–10 degrees above that.

Along with the warmth came plenty of sunshine. In other words, the beautiful weather continued.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the next couple of days. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next weather maker arrives on Thursday, bringing a chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

We'll have a much better chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. It's still too early to determine whether any storms will become strong or severe, but June is the peak of tornado season here in Wisconsin.

Highs will remain above normal into next week, although it will be cooler near the lake.