July weather for Octoberfest

After lots of clouds and our coolest temperatures in two weeks, sunshine returned today with highs in the 70s.

A weak cold front will produce clouds and maybe a sprinkle on Friday.

Gusty northeast winds will cool temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

High pressure will build back into the area this weekend.

This system will bring sunshine and 70s/80s back to Northeast Wisconsin and will dominate our weather into next week. More lower 80s are possible next week, and similar conditions are expected as we head into October.

