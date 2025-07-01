July-like weather

High pressure brought sunshine & lower dew points to N.E.W. today.

With afternoon temperatures ranging from the lower 80s to the upper 80s, today was the 5th straight day with 80s!

The normal high for July 1st is 80 degrees, and most of us will be running 5 to 10 degrees above that on Wednesday.

A cold front will move into the area by the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will accompany the front, and a few could be strong or severe.

The heat & humidity will last through the holiday weekend.

For the most part, highs will be in the 80s with dew points in the 60s & 70s.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible almost every day, but the best chances are Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday.

