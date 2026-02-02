Jimmy says early spring!!!

Jimmy, down in Sun Prairie, did not see his shadow this morning which means he is expecting an early spring.
Over the next 6 weeks we typically pick up 20" of snow & the normal high climbs to 40 degrees.
After back-to-back days with highs in the above normal upper 20s, colder weather will return tomorrow.
Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine & highs in the lower 20s.
Sun & clouds on Wednesday will give way to some light snow on Thursday.
There will be another chance of snow/mix on Friday with highs in the low/mid 30s.
