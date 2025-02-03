Jimmy is off to a rough start

Jimmy the Groundhog's forecast is off to a rough start!!

Yesterday he predicted an early spring & today we had our biggest snowfall in 6 weeks!!

Oh yeah, tomorrow will be the coldest day in nearly 2 weeks.

After most of the area from Green Bay north picked up 3-6" of snow this morning, high pressure will build in overnight.

Gusty winds will usher in much colder temperatures & wind chills will drop below zero.

After a quiet weather for Tuesday & most of Wednesday, snow returns Wednesday night.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds

Wednesday: Thickening clouds. Snow developing after sunset.

Thursday: AM snow or mix.

Friday: Sun & clouds

This weekend: Sturgeon spearing kicks off with the potential for more snow this weekend. We need to

keep an eye on this storm.

Even with today's snowfall we are still running deficit of 16"

