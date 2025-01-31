January Thaw ends, snow & cold begins

The January Thaw continues.....

but temps will be running 15-20 degrees cooler that what we say today.

What did we see today? One of the warmest January days ever!!

Highs were running 25-20 degrees above normal. Records highs were smashed all over the place with temps in the 50s.

A cold front will move through overnight. Gusty NE winds will drop temps back into the 30s & 40s on Friday.

A fast-moving Alberta Clipper will bring some accumulating snow to the area Saturday night!

Still too early to pinpoint totals but some shoveling may be necessary. Stay tuned.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Windy & colder.

This Weekend: Jimmy the Ground hog will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter or an early spring.

Regardless.....

Much colder weather returns next week.

