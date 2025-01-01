January doing January things

A few snow showers or flurries are overnight. Gusty winds will keep wind chills in the 1s & 10s.

Temps will turn progressively colder this week.

January is the coldest & snowiest month of the year!! It will live up to half its billing the next 2 weeks.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Flurry?

Friday: Mostly sunny.

This weekend: Sunshine on Saturday & Sunday. Kickoff temps will be in the mid/upper teens.

A more impressive shot of arctic air moves in for next week. How cold we get is highly

dependent on how much snow there is on the ground. Right now, it's not looking like much.

