IT'S SPRING!! So how about some more snow?

After the strong storm that brought heavy rain, heavy snow, sleet & thunderstorms to the area moved east this morning,

high pressure built in today with sunshine & slightly below-normal temperatures.

Spring officially arrived this morning!! The Vernal Equinox occurred at 4:01 am.

A weak system will move in on Friday with a few rain/snow showers possible.

Saturday will be quiet, but another BIG system will track across Wisconsin Sunday & Monday with the threat of accumulating snow.

Friday: Breezy. Turning cloudy. A few raindrops or snowflakes are possible.

This weekend: Another Big storm is possible on Sunday. Stay tuned.

The next 7-14 days, or the first two weeks of spring, look cool.

