It's Snow-vember!!

Cameron's Forecast
A big weather change is underway!!!

It was a wet & windy night across N.E.W.. Many spots picked up 1/2"+ of rain with southerly winds gusting over 40 mph.
Temps soared into the upper 50s this morning, but Wednesday will be much colder with highs only in the upper 30s & to mid 40s.
As another storm rev's up to our SE, rain & snow showers are likely on Wednesday.
In fact, Wednesday night into Thursday AM, some accumulating snow is likely. Stay tuned.....
Whatever snow accumulates will quickly melt by Friday.

Gun-deer Season kicks off this weekend with seasonable temps & maybe a sprinkle/flurry shower.

