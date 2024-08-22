It's not sunshine...

A high-pressure system controlled our weather all next week.
That means we've seen lots of sunshine & dry weather.
Temps have been at/below normal for 5 straight days & we haven't seen rain since Saturday.
Both of those are about to change.
A weak system will move across the state on Friday pushing temps into the lower 80s & give a small chance for rain.
The final full weekend of August looks warm!!
Friday: Sun & clouds. An isolated shower/storm is possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny & warm
Sunday: Mostly sunny & very warm.
Temps will be near 90 degrees Sunday - Tuesday of next week. There will be just a slight chance of some rain.