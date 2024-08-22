Watch Now
Weather

Actions

It's not sunshine...

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

A high-pressure system controlled our weather all next week.
That means we've seen lots of sunshine & dry weather.
Temps have been at/below normal for 5 straight days & we haven't seen rain since Saturday.
Both of those are about to change.
A weak system will move across the state on Friday pushing temps into the lower 80s & give a small chance for rain.
The final full weekend of August looks warm!!

Friday: Sun & clouds. An isolated shower/storm is possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny & warm
Sunday: Mostly sunny & very warm.

Temps will be near 90 degrees Sunday - Tuesday of next week. There will be just a slight chance of some rain.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480 wk 1.jpg

See highlights, stream the game and more