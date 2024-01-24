It's here!!

The temperature climbed above freezing today for the first time in nearly two weeks.

This January Thaw will last for the rest of the month. In fact, temps will be above normal for the foreseeable future.

Climatologically we are in the coldest time of the year!! January 19-30.

With temps above freezing, the snow is melting. We will see on/off fog - dense fog for the rest of the week.

Wednesday: Clouds & a few mixed or just rain showers. Some fog.

Thursday: Clouds & a few mixed or just rain showers. Some fog.

Friday: Lots of clouds & melting snow. Some fog.

Weekend: Still above normal with lots of clouds both days. Some fog.