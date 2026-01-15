It's going to snow & then get real cold

After sunshine slowly gave way to clouds on Thursday, a fast-moving Alberta Clipper-type system will bring snow tonight.
An inch or two is possible.
More light snow is likely into the weekend with another 1-2" expected by Saturday morning & an additional 1-2" possible by Sunday.
The snow will be followed by an arctic blast next week.
Temperatures will be running 15-25 degrees below normal.
