It's back & so are more storms

After a weekend of severe thunderstorms & flooding rain, the weather was quiet today.

That won't last!

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of the area as more smoke moves in from Canada. The AQ will drop to levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups & possibly unhealthy for everybody.

A few showers are possible overnight & tomorrow morning.

Our next weather-maker, a cold front, will move in Tuesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are likely ahead of the front & a few could be strong to severe.

High pressure will then build in for the Wednesday & Thursday cooling us down & dropping humidity

levels.

The heat & humidity returns for the weekend as well as the chance for more storms.