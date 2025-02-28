It's a Llama

A strong cold front will moved across the area on Friday.

It was accompanied by strong & gusty winds. Winds gusted between 45 to 55 mph.

Temperatures ahead of the front were in the 40s & 50s. Behind it, temps in the 20s & sub-zero wind chills.

Light mixed showers area possible into Friday night. Roads could become slippery in spots.

March comes in like a Llama!! Lots of sunshine, but much colder temperatures.

This weekend: Sunny skies & colder temps. Gusty winds will continue into Saturday.

March 1 the first day of Meteorological Spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Watching the potential for a big storm next week. Depending on it's track we could see

Everything from thunderstorms to heavy snow.