It's 2 weeks until we find out if we have 6 more weeks

Today was the 6th straight day with below normal temps & we have 2 more on the way!!

Climatologically we are heading into the coldest week of the year!! January 19-30.

After a break form the" FRIGID wind chills they will be back at times the next 2 days.

Weekend: Still way below normal with lots of sunshine both days.

Santa Clara looks wet & windy. Temps will be in the upper 50s.

Much warmer temps are on the way! Temps will return to above normal levels next week & beyond!

A January Thaw is on the way!! Along with the warm-up.....some more snow/mix on Tuesday.