It hasn't been this cold in 2,182 days!!

It's your neighborhood meteorologist here to tell you... It's STILL cold!!

All of our neighborhoods are below zero this morning. Our wind chill temperatures are around 30 degrees below zero.

Wind chill temperatures will remain far below 0 today. If we are lucky, we can expect our highs to climb reach zero degrees. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until noon. Remember to bundle up and limit your time outdoors. Frostbite is possible in as little as 15 minutes on exposed skin.

Tonight, our temperatures drop to 5 degrees below zero.

Wednesday is warmer with highs near 20 degrees but expect isolated snow throughout the day. Snow totals will be less than an inch in most neighborhoods.

Temps return to normal for the weekend.

