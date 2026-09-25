It doesn't get much better than this

Friday was not only the second consecutive day with above-normal highs in the 70s but also the fourth straight day with mostly sunny skies. Expect more of the same this weekend!

A large, sprawling area of high pressure over eastern Canada will continue to control our weather on Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will mix with clouds, and temperatures on both days will be above normal, with highs mainly in the lower 70s.

On Monday, it’s more of the same: plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday's sun and clouds will eventually give way to a chance of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the evening. That threat of rain will persist into Wednesday.