Is the unofficial start to summer or fall on the way?

After a week of 70s & 80s, we will see the exact opposite this week.

High temps will be mainly in the 50s, 10-20 degrees below normal.

Our next weathermaker arrives tomorrow with a good chance of rain.

An area of low pressure will track across the Midwest the next two days, bringing gusty NE winds and the threat of rain.

Rain and showers will impact much of the NBC 26 viewing area on Tuesday and early Wednesday, especially across the south.

Rainfall amounts will vary from "not much" north of Crivitz to over an inch south of Green Bay.

This weekend is the unofficial kickoff to Summer, but it won't feel like it!

Temperatures will be below normal for the foreseeable future.

