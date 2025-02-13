Is the third time the charm for BIG snow?

The parade of storms continues......the third this week.

After clear skies & FRIGID temperatures tonight, our next big weather-maker arrives on Valentine's day. Snow will develop during the late afternoon or evening.

It could fall heavily at times into Saturday. This winter storm has the potential to produce 6"+ or more snow across much of Wisconsin.

It’s going to hit Wisconsin in two batches. The first batch will give us 3-6 “ Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The “big question” is where the second batch will hit.

Does it move through central Wisconsin, giving us an additional 3-4” of snow or does it pass safely to our south keeping totals at 3-6"?

Stay tuned!

Friday: Increasing clouds. PM snow.

This weekend: Some snow on Saturday. Turning colder on Sunday. with a few more flakes.

Much colder next week.

