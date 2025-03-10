Is Spring here to stay?

We kicked off the week with record highs & more could be on the way!! Just not tomorrow.

After sunshine and gusty southwest winds boosted temperatures into the mid/upper 60s today, a cold front will move through overnight.

We will still see a lot of sunshine on Tuesday, but gusty northeast winds will drop temperatures back into the 30s and 40s.

High pressure will give us more sunshine on Wednesday, and after winds switch back to the south, we will start to warm up again.

A Big storm will continue the warming process as we head towards the weekend. 60s & perhaps a few 70s will return.

The strong area of low pressure will be accompanied by gusty winds, some rain & maybe a thunderstorm.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Breezy & cooler.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds

Thursday: Sun & clouds

Friday: Sun & clouds. Windy & warm. Showers late.

This Weekend: Rain showers may end with a few snowflakes Saturday night. Sun & clouds on Sunday.

