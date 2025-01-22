Is the really COLD air now behind us?

After back-to-back-to-back days with highs near zero, temps jumped a good 25 degrees today!

Highs were in the lower 20s or slightly below normal.

A cold front will move across the area this evening. It will be accompanied by snow showers & flurries.

A dusting to 1" of snow is possible.

More importantly, temps are going back down!!

Highs on Thursday will be 5-10 degrees cooler than today.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & windy.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

Saturday: Clouds. Some light snow or flurries.

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

Monday: Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds.

We are now in the heart if winter! Climatologically it's the coldest time of the year.

The normal high is 25 & the normal low is 10.

