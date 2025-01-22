Is the really COLD air now behind us?

After back-to-back-to-back days with highs near zero, temps jumped a good 25 degrees today!
Highs were in the lower 20s or slightly below normal.
A cold front will move across the area this evening. It will be accompanied by snow showers & flurries.
A dusting to 1" of snow is possible.
More importantly, temps are going back down!!
Highs on Thursday will be 5-10 degrees cooler than today.
Thursday: Mostly sunny & windy.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies.
Saturday: Clouds. Some light snow or flurries.
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
Monday: Mostly sunny.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds.
We are now in the heart if winter! Climatologically it's the coldest time of the year.
The normal high is 25 & the normal low is 10.