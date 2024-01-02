Watch Now
Is it too early for the January Thaw?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 18:52:47-05

After the warmest December on record, January is starting where December left off.
Having said that, we've now had our first back-to-back days with sub-freezing highs in 5 weeks!
A weak cold front will drop into the area tomorrow with gusty winds & perhaps a few flakes.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy skies. NW/N winds around 10-20 mph
Thursday: Cooler but still a little above normal. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Weekend: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a few flakes on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Computer models are suggesting some snow could be on the way for the Badger state next week. Stay tuned.

