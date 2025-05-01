Is another muddy May day on the way?

Today was the wettest May 1st in 52 years!! Many spots received 0.50-1.00" of rain.

With clouds, rain, and NE winds, temperatures were about 15 degrees below normal. Highs should have been in the 60s, but we had 40s.

More of the same can be expected on Friday.

As today's weather-maker moves away from Wisconsin, another system will move in.

Clouds, showers & cool temps are on the way for May 2.

High pressure builds in for the weekend.

We will see lots of sunshine & warmer temperatures.