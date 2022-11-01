Indian Summer Continues: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/1/22 AM

Morning lows have dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s, with a light wind, clear skies and some patchy fog.

Mostly sunny skies will continue to brighten Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs topping off in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with light southwest winds.

Enjoy it while we have it, major changes take aim at us this weekend, with wet weather expected and a November nose-dive in temps.

Skies turn cloudier on Thursday as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Rain showers will move in Thursday night into Friday morning and continue into the weekend as a secondary area of low pressure rides up along the initial cold front boundary. This will result in temperatures falling in to the mid 50s by early next week.