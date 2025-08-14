Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Increasing heat and humidity for the rest of the week
Another seasonal, mostly sunny day today with highs either side of 80. You'll notice the humidity a bit more today, but it'll really turn sticky Friday and Saturday. Dry and sunny again Friday, but rounds of storms will move through from Friday night through Monday. Multiple rounds of storms are possible Saturday and some could be strong. From Friday through Monday the northern half of the state could pick up 2-4" of rain.

