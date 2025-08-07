Increase in heat and humidity leads to multiple storm chances

Finally, no Air Quality Alert!! We're replacing the smoke with heat and humidity and nearly daily storm chances. Temps top out in the mid 80s today and reach the upper 80s to low 90s Friday and Saturday, feeling like the upper 90s. Can't rule out a pop up storm later this afternoon or evening, but the better chance is early Friday morning and again Saturday evening into Sunday. Storms may impact the Packers preseason game Saturday night. Storms on Saturday could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat.